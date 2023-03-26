Mantia, Anthony "Tony" John



MANTIA, Anthony "Tony" John, 93, of Kettering passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Tony was a graduate of Oakwood High School in 1948. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. Tony was self-employed and owner of Tony J. Mantia Produce Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Tudor Mantia, son, Christopher John Mantia, parents Dominick and Augustine Mantia, three brothers and three sisters. Tony is survived by children, Mark Anthony Mantia (Susan), Ann Elizabeth Corbitt (Joe); grandchildren, Ali and Kyle Mantia, Cydney and Ben Corbitt; and brother, Nick Mantia. Tony was a longtime member of St. Albert the Great Church and would usher every 12:30 mass on Sunday. He was also a longtime member of Rod&Reel Fishing Club and loved to fish. He was a loving grandfather to his 4 grandchildren and loved them unconditionally. Tony loved good food and missed Betty's home cooked meals. He loved his home and yard and took great pride in keeping it beautiful. He loved a good card game. Tony was quite the comedian and had what it took to be a comedian. He would always say "When I lose my sense of humor, that's when you need to worry about me". He kept his humor until the end. The family has chosen to have a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Albert the Great Church at 12:00pm on Thursday, March 30 with Father Chibueze officiating. Burial will be immediately afterward at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of Dayton. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Dayton or St. Albert the Great Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

