Manns, Nancy Lee



Manns, Nancy Lee, 75 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 14, 2025. She was born December 13, 1949 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Keith and Dorothy (Russell) Carr. After moving to Enon, Ohio Nancy graduated from Greenon High School, Clark Tech and Wright State with a Masters of Nursing degree. Nancy loved caring for babies and worked in the Pediatrics unit of Mercy Hospital before working in the NICU unit of Miami Valley Hospital. From there Nancy was hired by the Ohio Board of Nursing as a Nursing Practice Standards Consultant for 13 years. In 2007 Nancy became the Director of the Ohio Optical Dispenser's Board from which she retired in 2017. Nancy enjoyed golf, traveling, camping, kids, dogs and NASCAR. Nancy leaves behind her husband, Ed Baader; sister, Joan (Ron) Heege of Zionsville, Indiana and three children and their families, Alan (Jennifer) Manns and Xavier and Leah of Carlsbad, California, Josephe (Sabrina) Manns and Booker of Atlanta, Georgia and Christy (Jason) White and Eric, Caitlyn and Ben of Locust Grove, Virginia. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



