MANNON, Marilyn R.



Age 84, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, at The Preserve of Beavercreek. She was born in Dayton, OH, on



August 11, 1937, to the late



Joseph and Clara (Waitzman) Kolker. She graduated from St. Joseph Commercial High School in 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles E. Mannon Sr. and her daughter, Mary



Ritchie. Left behind to cherish Marilyn's memory are her children; Ed Mannon, Anita (Rick) Wilson, Mike Ritchie, Jane (Bob Jr.) Mays, Chuck Mannon Jr. and Kevin Mannon; grandchildren, Mike Caldwell, Michelle Quesnell, Emily Hall, Lindsey (Doug) Davis, Kimmy Mannon and Bobby Mays III; sisters, Gerri Dietrich, Peggy (John) Stickel and brother, Tony (Tonya) Kolker. Also surviving are numerous great-grandchildren, family and friends. She was a homemaker and volunteered at her children's schools. She was also a Cub Scout leader, avid bowler and had many other hobbies and interests. Family will hold services privately. Contributions in Marilyn's memory may be sent to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.



