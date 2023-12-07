Mann, Thomas O. "Coach"



Thomas O. "Coach" Mann, 86, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 9th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME ending with military honors at 6:00 pm. A reception with a time of open sharing will begin at 6:00 p.m. in The Landing at Littleton & Rue. For more information, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





