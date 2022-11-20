MANN, Rowland Delano "Doc"



89, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at home. He was born July 23, 1933, in Eaton, Ohio, the son of James Marion Mann and Mildred Irene (Keller) Mann, later Paxton. Doc was a Cincinnati Bengals season ticket holder, a lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and an avid follower of the UConn Huskies girls' basketball team. He liked country music, good restaurants, and reading, but he especially enjoyed state and county fairs where he would walk for hours among the tractors and farm animals. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Trenton Citizen Patrol, Lions Club, Girl Scouts USA, and Teamsters Local 100. After retiring from Roadway Express, Doc drove tour buses for Lakefront Lines Inc. Doc was the National Truck Rodeo Champion in the 3-axle tractor/semi-trailer class in 1966, and was inducted into Eaton Community Schools Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the 1950 Class 'B' State Runner Up basketball team. Doc and his wife have lived in their home in Trenton, Ohio, since 1957.



In addition to his parents, Doc is preceded in death by his step-father, James Loren Paxton; in-laws, Charles "Chick" and Nettie Mae (Peck) Staton; brothers-in-law, Larry Ellemann, William "Bud" Staton, and James "Jay" Staton; sister-in-law, Elinora Staton, and niece-in-law, Betty Staton. Doc is survived by his wife of 71 years, Norma Jean (Staton); daughters, Chelle (Greg) Creekbaum and Jodi (Rick) Bella, grandson, Jesse (Taylor McNally) Creekbaum; sisters, Jane (Richard) Hieger, Barbara Ellemann, and Joyce (Rick) Schaeffer; sister-in-law, Dorothy Staton; half-brother, Jamie Mann; nieces, Linda Staton-Earps, Brenda (Randy) Bluhm, Paula (Mark) Schmidt, Melissa (Michael Collins) Hieger, Laura (Charlie Johnson) Ellemann, and Robin (Derek) Grace; nephews, Jim (Marcy) Staton, Rick Staton, Jeff Staton, Steven (Francisco Fernandez) Hieger, Rick Schaeffer, and Robert (Carrie) Ellemann and special family friend, Brad "Andrew" Hobbs. The family would like to extend special thanks to Trenton EMS and PD for all of their assistance and to the staff of Hospice Care of Middletown for the care, concern, and hugs. We greatly appreciate you all. Visitation will be from 11:00am-1:00pm on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family. If anyone would prefer to make a donation in Doc's memory, please donate directly to Hospice Care of Middletown at



www.hospicecareofmiddletown.org