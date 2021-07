MANN, Lee Jeffrey



Passed away on June 21, 2021. He is survived by his sons,



Alexander, Bryan, and Charles Mann; as well as his brother, Craig Mann (Debra); and sister Pamela Gridley (William). He was predeceased by his parents Lennard and Doris Mann. A



memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, July 10th at Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering.