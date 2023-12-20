Mann, Charles David "Dave"



passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 7. He is survived by his two sons, David Joseph Mann of Dayton and Daniel James Mann of King of Prussia, PA, and daughter-in-law, Heather Biscoe Mann. He is also survived by his former wife and friend, Deborah Parenti, three sisters, Brenda Kaiser, Karen Mann, and Susan Mann Ranney, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Mann, mother, Lucille Duke, and brother, James Mann. Born in Cullman, AL, Dave was a craftsman who could build, fix, and renovate virtually anything. A familiar figure in the Oregon District and at the Trolley Stop in later years, he was an avid golfer and Browns fan (to the chagrin of his Bengals loving sons). He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served four years in Japan and Southeast Asia. A funeral service will be held at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road on Friday, December 22 at 12 Noon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. To share a memory of Dave or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



