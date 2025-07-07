Mann, Annie

Mann (Simmons), Annie J "Jeanie"



Annie J Mann, 72, of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully June 21, 2025 surrounded by family. She was a Pharmacy Tech, Cardiovascular Technologist, and a Sr. Paramedic for Jefferson Twp. She is survived by her husband Roy Mann, Sr., daughters: Ambra Thomas, Terrie (Kwabena) Aboagye, Step-children Teresa Mann, Dwayne Mann, & Johnathan Mann, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father James Winston, brother Andre Winston, and stepson Roy Mann, Jr. She was born and raised in Greenville, AL. She will be missed greatly as she loved to help people and was always ready to step up! Services will be held July 11th, 2025 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45417. Viewing at 12pm to 1pm and service starts at 1pm.



