ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MANLEY, Marilyn Louise

Marilyn Louise Manley, 78, of Springfield, passed away March 4, 2021 at the Masonic Home. She was born June 6, 1942, in Springfield, daughter of Charles E. and Martha

Gertrude (Van Scoik) Manley. Marilyn loved to sing and play the guitar and piano. She is survived by her special caregiver, Christin O'Neil. She was preceded in death by her siblings,

Lenora Craft, Willard E., and Ronald E. Manley, and by her parents. A special thank you to the staff at the Masonic Home and Clark Memorial Home for their wonderful care. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Epilepsy Foundation. Condolences may be shared at


