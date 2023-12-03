Mangold, Vernon

Mangold, Jr., Vernon Lee "Vern"



Born in Dayton, Ohio October 30, 1956, died Sunday, November 19, 2023 while battling a series of medical calamities. Vern was a very proud Daytonian and it stemmed from an early age. He attended Archbishop Carroll High School and continued studying briefly at the University of Dayton. Before graduating, he made the decision to start his robotics company, Kohol, Inc in 1980. Later in his career, he was an expert witness on malpractice cases and did general consulting which he thoroughly enjoyed but not more than he enjoyed public speaking engagements. In his personal life, Vern loved to travel and found joy in map reading. While his children were young, he coached football for the Wee Elks in Centerville, Ohio. For most of his players, he was a great mentor and instilled a lasting love for the game. Vern's voice could be heard while cheering on the Archbishop Alter Knights and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved sharing his life with everyone he encountered and his stories will forever be remembered. Vern is survived by his mother, Henrietta Mangold and 4 of his 5 siblings, Anthony Mangold, Kathryn (Mangold) Balling, Leona (Mangold) Pacheco, Edward Mangold and their respective families as well as his children, Nicholas (Jenny) Mangold, Kelley (Dan) Voss, Holley (Chuck) Mangold, Maggey Mangold and 6 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father, Vernon Lee Mangold, Sr. and his brother, Vincent Mangold. Vern was blessed with many friends that helped during his final days. Johnathan Hollingsworth, who has been a reliable, trustworthy friend of Vern was instrumental in his aide. Friends of Vern's helped with daily care including longtime friend, Willie Bruns, along with Lynn and Al Wilmes and Cathy Rutkowski. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 15 at Immaculate Conception Church, Dayton, OH at 11:00am with a small reception at the church immediately following. Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering will be helping with the cremation. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Alter High School in his name.



