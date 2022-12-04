MANGAN, Joseph "Joe"



On November 27, 2022, Joseph (Joe) Mangan, 74, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; daughter Christine (Adam) Birecki; son Scott (Tracy) Mangan; brothers, Michael Mangan, Thomas (Annette) Mangan, Steven (Judy) Mangan, William (Annette) Mangan, Carol Charbel (Grey Jones), all of Ohio; Patrick (Brenda) Mangan of Warsaw, IN, David Mangan of Cape Coral, FL; cherished grandchildren, Jacob, Ian, Katie, Matthew, Mark, and Mallory; and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Helen Mangan. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a long-time employee of LM Berry and Company. An avid gardener, he won many awards for his beautiful landscaping. Joe loved spending time with family, traveling, and playing cards. A kind and gentle soul, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont.

