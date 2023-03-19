Mandel, Chris Alan



Veteran of the United States Navy. Beloved son, brother, uncle, great uncle and brother-in-law. Chris left this earthly life on March 10, 2023 to join his parents Marylou and Jacob in heaven. Chris loved to travel, read, listen to music and watch football. He lived many places, but especially loved the ocean. Chris loved animals and befriended many during his lifetime. Born in Troy, Ohio in 1953 he is survived by siblings, Jim, Diane and Suzanne, brothers-in-law Dave and Mike and sister-in-law Patricia. He also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. A private military funeral will be held at Dayton National Cemetery with Chaplin Clair Hochstetter officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VA. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

