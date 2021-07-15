MALOTT, Waneta Faye



Waneta Faye Malott 93 of Phillipsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 13 with her family at her side. She was born September 6, 1927 in Miami County Ohio to Harold and Hannah Mary (Hoke) Kauffman who preceded her in death. Waneta leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 73 years, Basil Leon Malott, daughter Peggy Malott, sons Rodney and



Stanley Malott, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation Monday, July 19, 2021, at Salem Church of the Brethren, 6037 Phillipsburg-Union Road,



Englewood, starting at 10:00 am, followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00 am with Pastor Lee Saylor presiding. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.


