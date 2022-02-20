MALOTT, Tony



Tony Malott, age 69, of Camden, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1952, in Middletown, OH. Tony was the former



co-owner of Wilson Builders alongside his father-in-law Bobby Wilson; and was a truck driver and dispatcher for Camden Ready Mix for many years. He was a member of Deliverance Tabernacle Church in Middletown, OH. He enjoyed vacationing in Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Malott; and son-in-law Timothy Cottingim. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Debbie Malott of Camden; mother Kathleen Malott of Plainfield, IN; daughter Angie (Andy) Cook of Camden; daughter Shannon (Joe) Burgess of Camden; granddaughter Cassidy Cook of Camden; brother Rusty



(Debbie) Malott of Indiana; sisters Terry (Tim) Finney of Springboro, OH, and Debbie (Jim) Robinson of Indiana and



Kathy Malott of Indiana; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday,



February 22, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Ignited Church, 8501 Dayton Germantown Road, Germantown, OH 45327.



Funeral service for Tony will be held at 1:00 pm on



Wednesday, February 23, 2022, also at the church with Pastor David Zornes and Pastor Sammy Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Gard Funeral Home and Cremation Services (formerly Lindloff-Zimmerman),



Gratis, OH, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial



contributions may be sent to Hospice of Middletown.



The family would like to express a special thank you to



Hospice of Middletown, Heather Riley and Heather Rodgers for taking special care of Tony. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

