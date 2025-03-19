MALOTT, David



David Malott, age 84, of Monroe, passed away on March 16, 2025. He was born on November 6, 1940 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Elmer and Margaret (McKibben) Malott.



After graduating from Monroe High School, Dave started his career in the transportation department at Armco. While working at Armco Dave also served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard. He continued at Armco as it changed to AK Steel and retired as Fleet Manager, after 43 years.



After Dave and Kathy married, they settled in Monroe to raise their family. He was always present at his kids' activities and enjoyed coaching their teams. Dave was very active in the Monroe Community. He volunteered many hours with the Monroe Sports Association, kept the scorebook for the high school boys' basketball team and was part of the Monroe High School Hall of Fame Inaugural committee. However, the role that he loved the most was being a grandpa. He was known to be at every sporting event, school activity and traveled all over to be their biggest cheerleader.



Dave is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathy Malott; his children, Todd (Cindy) Malott, Melissa (Kevin) Alexander, and Daniel (Annette) Malott; his sister, Ruby Semple; grandchildren Allyson (Andy) McCarthy, Michael (Abigail) Alexander, Kayla (Cody) Ridinger, Bradley (Brooke) Malott, Megan Malott, Timothy Malott, and Tyler Malott; great-grandchildren Owen and Oliver Alexander, Brynnlee and Baker Ridinger, and Lainey McCarthy.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 10 am to 12 pm at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45005. His Celebration of Life service will immediately follow visitation at 12 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Dave's honor can be gifted to St Jude's or a charity of your choice.



