Malone, Kathryn

Malone (Brandenburg, Moberly), Kathryn Alberta "Bert"



Age 91, of Bellbrook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at The Suites of Walnut Creek in Moraine. She was born in Greene County, Ohio on August 27, 1932, to Orville and Bernadine (Bentz) Malone, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Orville Malone, sisters Lucille Marlow and Cecil Brandenburg. Bert is survived by her devoted daughter Sheila Woody of Bellbrook and grandson Michael Woody of Moraine; sisters Evelyn Arden, of Miamisburg and Donna Sears of Dayton, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bert was active in Dayton publishing while working many years at McCall's Publishing and United Color Press of Dayton where she served as Director of Personnel and Industrial Relations. In 1978 she began employment as Secretary to the Superintendent and retired from the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools. No services will be held. Interment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of "Bert" to the Michael E. Woody Scholarship Fund, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Education Foundation, PO Box 5, Bellbrook OH 45305. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



