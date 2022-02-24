MALONE, Jerome P. "Jerry"



Age 80, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away in the care of Vitas Hospice and Kettering Hospital on February 22, 2022.



He was a graduate of Chaminade Catholic High School and the University of Dayton and a retired teacher from the



Dayton Public School System with 33+ years of service.



He was proceeded in death by his wife Carol A. Malone, parents Madge E. Malone and Elmer Malone, and stepdaughter Judi MacLeod.



He was survived by his loving wife Kathy Malone, children Jeree (Herschel) Caudill and Janelle (Jeff) Butler, stepchildren Don MacLeod, Jeff (Joyce) Jacobson, Jennifer (David) Schaefer, and James (Monica) Jacobson, 12 grandchildren, extended family, and friends.



The family will greet friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, OH 45440. Private funeral service will follow.



Special thank you to the staff of Vitas Hospice and the nurses and aides at Kettering Hospital for their care and support.



In lieu of flowers, Jerry specially requested donations may be made to the American Lung Association (https://action.lung.org/) or Vitas Hospice (https://www.vitas.com/).

