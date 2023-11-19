Malin, Judith

MALIN (Smedley), Judith E. "Judy"



JUDITH E. "JUDY" MALIN, age 85, of Springfield, passed away on November 16, 2023. She was born in Springfield on April 22, 1938, the daughter of Joe and Dorothy (Goings) Smedley. Judy was a graduate of Northeastern High School and worked in the medical field for many years before her retirement. She was an avid golfer and loved spending time with her golfing friends. Judy loved traveling the world and taking vacations with her family. She enjoyed ministering and serving others through her membership at Central Christian Church in Springfield. Judy also volunteered for many years at Springfield Regional Medical Center and the Kuss Auditorium, where she made many new friends. While at home, Judy was an avid gardener and took great pride in caring for her plants. Judy is survived by her husband of 28 years, Roy Malin; children, Tammy Coor, Tom Coor (Phred Cupillari), Beth Malin and Scott (Lisa) Malin; grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Brendon, Madison and Hayden; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Myla; brother, Jerry (Sue) Smedley, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim; granddaughter, Jenna; along with three siblings, Jackie Smedley, Patricia Sauvageot and William Smedley. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 from 11am to Noon at Central Christian Church, 1504 Villa Road, Springfield, with a celebration of Judy's life to begin at Noon, Pastor Carl Ruby officiating. Judy will be laid to rest in the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Judy's name to the Central Christian Church Food Ministry. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





