MALICOTE, Frances June



Age 100 of Hamilton, OH, passed away on December 1, 2022. She is survived by her 3 children, Sam (Sue) Malicote, Jo Elaine (Dale Robertson) Malicote and Theresa Gay (Jim) McBride; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hubert, who passed just hours before she did; her parents; sister Pauline Davidson; brother, Howard Glenn Napier; and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Eaton Road Church of God from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eaton Road Church of God, 2000 Eaton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013 or Oxford Caroline Scott Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, 4252 Waterfront Ct., Fairfield, Ohio 45013. Full obituary and condolences may be made at



