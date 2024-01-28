Mahon, Dale Paul



Dale Paul Mahon, age 72, passed away on January 21, 2024, surrounded by his family. Dale was born on July 25, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Arthur and Dorothy (Gilkey) Mahon. He graduated from Badin High School, Class of 1969. He then continued his education, graduating from Xavier University with a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1973 and a Master of Business Administration in 1979. On June 30th, 1979, Dale married the love of his life, Nicki Maus, at St. Ann's Church in Hamilton. Dale started his career teaching and coaching at Badin High School. He worked in sales at Proctor & Gamble for the next 7 years. Dale spent most of his career in sales management working for Poli-Film of America and JL Miller Inc. for 30 years. His time with JL Miller will always hold a special place in his heart thanks to his wonderful friends, Jim and Sue. Dale kept his teaching certification and was a home instructor for Hamilton City Schools for several years. Dale's greatest joys came from his children and grandchildren, along with coaching sports throughout the Hamilton community. He spent many years coaching baseball at Westside Little League winning the Ohio State 10 Year Old All Star Championship in 1998 and several Minor League and Little League City Championships. He went on to coach the Hamilton Bulldogs for 5 years. He also loved coaching basketball. He spent many years coaching his children at St. Peter in Chains. Later he coached his niece, Olivia, for several years in Hamilton Girls Basketball. Dale was always a very active man. He ran two full marathons and countless mini marathons. Dale continued to run for many years until he was forced to trade in his running shoes for a bike. You could find Dale riding his bike around Fairfield Waterworks until he became too ill to do so. He passed along his love of health, fitness, and sports to all of his children. Dale is survived by his wife, Nicki, children Nick (Maria), Nate (Jinene), Ali (Greg), Mimi (Ashley), and Chris. His grandchildren, Dominic, Dante, Roman, Kennedy, Armando, Lucas, Diem, Johanna, Dale (Joc), Iliana, Niko and Luka. His sisters, Diane Ducklo and Debbie Adams. His brothers and sisters-in law, Mark Maus, Nanci (Mike) Kupneski, Maribeth (Tim) Robinson, Missi (Kevin) Keene and Pete (Andrea) Maus. Dale is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Mahon, his mother and father-in-law, Nick and Joyce Maus, his brother-in-law, Ken Ducklo, and his sister-in-law, Susan Maus. A visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 with Father Tharp officiating, on Thursday, February 1st, 2024 at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery. A Celebration of Life is planned at Pohlman Lanes and Family Entertainment Complex, Hamilton, beginning at 4:00pm. We would like to thank the nursing staff on Seven South along with Dr. Raymond and Dr. Egnaczyk at the Christ Hospital for taking such wonderful care of Dale over the past 4 months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dale P. and Nicki J. Mahon Scholarship Fund at First Financial Bank.



