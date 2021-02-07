MAHLE, Debra K.



67, of Vandalia, sister, mom, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2021.



Debby is survived by her sisters Lori McGuffey, Dee Simon, and Stephanie Spencer, her oldest daughter Leslie Howells and her husband Beau Howells, her youngest daughter Tina Mahle and her partner Skylar Baer, and her grandchildren



Elisabeth, Sarah, Josh and Sam. She is also survived by many beloved family, friends, and her Cat, Bonnie. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Dolores and Robert Spencer, and her older brother David Spencer.



Debby was born in Oklahoma and spent most of her childhood in California. Her family moved to Ohio when she was in high school. She graduated from Vandalia Butler High School and she raised her two daughters in Vandalia. During that time she was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, School parent volunteer, Youth Group leader, Horse Show enthusiast, and stay at home mother. During her career she worked at Krogers, Wallack Properties, and Ginghamsburg Church. She loved all animals, heavy metal rock music, science fiction books and movies, gardening, and puzzles. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.



Services will be private due to limits on gatherings at this time. Debby was never one for funerals, so in honor of her please do something generous for someone else today.



Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

