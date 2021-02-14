X

MAHAN, Donna

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MAHAN, Donna F.

Age 69 of Harrison Township, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was a 1969 graduate of Dixie High School. She is preceded in death by her nephew, David Mahan. She is survived by her spouse, Ronald Petry; daughter Tori (Joe) Steinbrunner; 1 grandchild, Ella; 1 sister, Martha Mahan. Per Donna's request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements by American Cremation Service, a division of Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.