Magoto, Norman J.



of Centerville, loving Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away surrounded by family Saturday, May 17, 2025. He was born on August 26, 1934 in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late Cletus H and Clara E (Guillozet) Magoto. On May 28, 1955 he married Patricia Elizabeth Baltes at Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown, Ohio who proceeds him in death. Survived by daughter Theresa (Tab) Baer and daughter in law Patti Morningstar (Magoto), 4 grandchildren, Christopher (Alivia), Ashley (Chad), Zachary and Brannon (Chelsey), 3 great grandchildren, Emily, Joseph and James. Also surviving are sisters Pat (Tom) Rutschilling, Mary Lou DeMange and sister in law Rose Magoto. He was proceeded in death by his son Dennis Magoto, siblings Cletus, Marvin (Pat) and Jeanette Benson, sisters and brothers in law Lawrence DeMange , Rosie, William (Rita), Paul (Esther), Peter (Rose) Baltes, Mary (James) Trentman and Jane (Bill) O'Bryan. Visitation Wednesday, May 21, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Kohler Banquet Hall, 4572 Presidential Way, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 10:30 AM at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



