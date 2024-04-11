Magnuson, Dorothy

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Magnuson, Dorothy

Dorothy M. (McCormick) Magnuson, age 98 of Englewood, passed away April 7, 2024. Dorothy was born December 22, 1925 to the late Harry Frickle and Emily Ziegler. She worked for many years at Chrysler and Delco and was a member of the Lutheran Church. Dorothy is survived by her sister: Irene Naylor; nieces & nephews: David & Jacqueline Naylor; Steven & Barbara Naylor, her brother Donald's children: Vicki & Patti McCormick, brother Albert's children: Linda, Kim, Keith & Kevin McCormick. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert "Bob" K. Magnuson Sr.; son: Robert K. Magnuson Jr, and brothers, Donald & Albert McCormick. There will be no public services. In lieu of flower, contributions may be made to Christian Life Center (3489 Little York Rd, Dayton), Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Miracle, Harold
3
Doran, Michael
4
Dawicke, Stanley
5
Stevens, Alvie
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top