Magnuson, Dorothy



Dorothy M. (McCormick) Magnuson, age 98 of Englewood, passed away April 7, 2024. Dorothy was born December 22, 1925 to the late Harry Frickle and Emily Ziegler. She worked for many years at Chrysler and Delco and was a member of the Lutheran Church. Dorothy is survived by her sister: Irene Naylor; nieces & nephews: David & Jacqueline Naylor; Steven & Barbara Naylor, her brother Donald's children: Vicki & Patti McCormick, brother Albert's children: Linda, Kim, Keith & Kevin McCormick. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert "Bob" K. Magnuson Sr.; son: Robert K. Magnuson Jr, and brothers, Donald & Albert McCormick. There will be no public services. In lieu of flower, contributions may be made to Christian Life Center (3489 Little York Rd, Dayton), Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



