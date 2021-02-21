MAGNUS,



Judith A. "Judy"



Judith A. "Judy" Magnus, age 79 of Dayton, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Feb. 14, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Born in



1941, she is survived by her



husband of 59 ½ years, John (Jack) Magnus, daughter



Joni Magnus-Ramsey (Ron Hochstrasser), son John E.



Magnus (Krista Adams), grandson Clark Ramsey, sister Susan Kellar, sister and brother-in-law Joni and Rusty Langston, brother-in-law and wife, Bob and Toni Magnus, and nieces and nephews. For a woman who went back to college in her 40s, she impacted many



people with her enthusiasm, energy, work ethic and commitment. She worked at UD and WSU and graduated from OSU. Judy retired from MVH after 20 years of service as a Physical Therapist. Judy was a member of the Dayton Aqua Nymphs in the 50s-60s and loved the water, whether she was lifeguarding, teaching kids swim lessons or practicing water ballet. She was swimming and exercising twice a week up



until last year. She volunteered at Five Rivers Metroparks,



Hospice, Catholic Social Services and was an animal rights



activist and supporter. Her love of all animals can be found in the numerous cats she and Jack rescue, spay/neuter and feed. Judy was a classical pianist, loved music and was always at a DPO event in Dayton. The love she had for Jack, her kids and family, and the generations of friends carries on in our hearts. We know she is having a glass of wine in heaven with those family members that preceded her in death including her



parents, Joseph and Mary Slayback, in-laws Jack and Lucille Magnus, son-in-law Chuck Ramsey and numerous aunts,



uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank Christ



Hospital Center for Healthy Aging, Miami Valley Alzheimer's Association, Comfort Keepers (Gail), Hospice of Dayton and the 'usual suspects' of family and friends. A private memorial service will be held by invitation at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel on Saturday, February 27, 2021. The service will be livestreamed on the Tobias Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences for the family can be made at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com