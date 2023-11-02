Maggard, Rebecca Ann



Age 72 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton. Rebecca was from Connersville, IN, born on March 29, 1951, the daughter of the late Wilbur Jr. Cason and Marjorie Lee (Sayers) Cason. On January 15, 1976 in Newport, KY, she married her husband of 47 years, Randy Maggard. Rebecca was self-employed as the owner of both Westview Market on Millville Avenue and Maggard's Grocery, and had previously been a member of Princeton Pike Church of God. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved fishing, and never knew a stranger. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Randy; children, Jeff (Raquel) Maggard, Tammy (Joe) Gamble, and Miranda (Phillip Vinson) Maggard; grandchildren, Taylor, Abbie, Zach, Seth, Elaya (Victorious), and Image; great-grandchildren, Ka'moni and Ka'meya; siblings, Ron, Barb, Cindy, Debbie, Jeani, and Janie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harold (Coralie), Darrel (Fiona), Louise, Paulette, Melissa, and Cathy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Jimmy, Mike, and David. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 1pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



