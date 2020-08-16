MAGEE, Gary Donald Age 64, of Englewood, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Gary was born May 12, 1956, in Dayton, to Mack and Dorothy (nee Scott) Magee-Blessing, who preceded him in death, also preceding him is his stepfather, Jean Blessing. Gary leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Debbie (Randy) Smith, brother, David Magee. Also surviving are nephews, Ryan Magee, Kyle (Jessica) Magee, niece, Chelsea (Joseph) Weinmann, great-nieces, Juliana and Olivia; aunt, Emma Musselman, several cousins. Gary was a 1974 graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School and received his AAS in Electrical Engineering from Sinclair Community College and he worked at WPAFB. He was an active member of Stillwater United Methodist Church and his passion was HAM Radio. Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements entrusted to Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, Ohio. Messages of sympathy and support to Gary's family may be made at: www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

