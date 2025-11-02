Mae Mahamary

Mahamary, Mae Helen
Age 95, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, October 13, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 3, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
