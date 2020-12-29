X

MADER, Margaret

MADER, Margaret A.

Age 77 of Centerville, passed away December 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Virginia Knierim of Brookville, OH; and brother, Foy Knierim of Cincinnati. She is survived by her husband, James M. Free; daughter, Lisa Kline; son, Michael Free; and grandchildren, Jessie McPherson and Jeremiah Conley. She was a graduate of Brookville High School class of 1961. Margaret was a hairdresser for 55 years to many great ladies in the south Dayton area. She also volunteered her services to the Dayton Opera for 13 years. Margaret was an Antioch Shrine Lady since 2003 and a proud member of the Annie Oakley's. A memorial

service will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. To leave the family a special message, please visit


Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

