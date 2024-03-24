Maddox, Johnnie R. Leigh

Leigh Maddox, Johnnie R.



age 74, Of Dayton, Ohio departed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2024. She leaves many loving family and friends to cherish her memory. Visitation 11 AM. Service to follow 12 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Faith Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 450 Turner Rd, Dayton, OH 45415. Interment West Memory Gardens.



H. H. Roberts Mortuary



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com