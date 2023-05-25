Madden, Sandra Lee



Sandra Lee Madden, age 82, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Otterbein CCU in Lebanon. Sandra was born in Sidney, OH on January 27, 1941 to the late Robert and Ruth (Blair) Wright. Sandra was a self employed Graphic Artist for twenty-five years and retired in 2020. She loved cooking, her house plants, especially Orchids. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Frederick Madden in 2019. Sandra is survived by her sons, Tagg (Vanessa) Madden, Jay (Robin Lacker) Madden; her grandchildren, Kaley Madden, Dori Madden, Morgan Madden, and Megan Madden. No services are planned at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com for the Madden family.

