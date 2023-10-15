Madden, Joseph Harry



Age 79, passed away on 7 October 2023. He was born to Lola (Davenport) and Harry Madden on January 3, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio. He leaves behind his wonderful wife of 30 years, Mary, his daughter Joy Madden, his sons Bob and his wife Jennifer, Brian, Scott and his wife Rebekah, and stepson John Fisher, as well as his 13 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his stepdaughter Kathy Mangold. He will be remembered for his sense of humor. There were no bad jokes and if there were, he would laugh at them anyway. He felt the day was a loss if he didn't make someone laugh or at least smile. KEEP SMILING. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel and from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Church of the Incarnation, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Joe's name to The Centerville Noon Optimist Club. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



