MADDEN, Dennie J. "DJ"



Age 56, of New Lebanon, passed away November 4, 2022, after a short illness. He was born March 7, 1966, in Berea, Kentucky, to Melvin J. Madden and Janice (Berry). DJ proudly worked at Ground Breakers. He was preceded in death by his father. DJ is survived by his wife Amber (Caddell) Madden; his children Dennie J. "Little D", Brittney (Dakota), Landen, Soleil, and Nicholas; grandchildren Lacey, Madilynn "Madi", and Karson J. He is also survived by his mother, Janice Clauss; sister Teresa "Sissy" (Ronnie) Ball, nephew Jeffrey Adkins; nieces Ashley Miller and Jessica Peck; 1 great-nephew; 10 great-nieces; his mother-in-law Donna Anspach, sister-in-law April Caddell, along with many friends and loved ones. DJ was known as the "Mustang Man", and loved racing and loud, fast cars. He loved riding his Harley with Amber. Dog Patch will not be the same without him. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 11:30 am until time of service at 12:30 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for DJ's family.

