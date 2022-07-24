MacLEAN, Richard A.



85, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away of natural causes on July 19, 2022. Richard grew up in Springfield where he graduated from Springfield High School. He still lived in Springfield where he enjoyed his children and grandchildren, as well as watching the Cleveland Browns on Sundays. He took up tennis late in life and enjoyed spending time on the tennis courts with his wife, Judy, while he was able. As a teen and young adult Richard played drums with several local bands. Richard was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Goose Bay Labrador Iceland and Albuquerque, New Mexico. He spent much of his professional career working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his daughter, Jodie, his sons: Mark and Ken MacLean, and Davie and Mark Lawton and their wives Dona and Tamiko, as well as his grandchildren: Megan, Emily Katie, Enna, Shelby, Haley, Mackenzie, and Sam. He was expecting to meet his first great-grandchild in October. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth, and Ruth E. (Loos) MacLean, and his brother, Charles. Burial with military honors at Ferncliff Cemetery. To leave online condolences and view his memorial video, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



