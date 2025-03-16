MACKIE, Larry Ray



Age 79 of Beavercreek, Ohio. Passed away Thursday March 6, 2025 surrounded by love and comfort of his loved ones. He was born March 17, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Debbie; and son Andy(Barb); his 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends and loved ones for a viewing, Thursday March 20, 2025 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM with funeral service to follow at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Spinning Road Baptist Church, 538 Spinning Rd Riverside, OH 45431. For a full remembrance, please visit www.tobias-fh.com



