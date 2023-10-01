Mack, Ruth

Mrs. Ruth C Mack, age 100. Sunrise May 1, 1923 and Sunset September 26, 2023. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Wayman AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD CHAPEL, 823 S. Yellow Springs St. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the MACK Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

