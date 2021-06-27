journal-news logo
MABRA, Wilma Jean

95, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Forest Glen Health Campus. Jean was born on December 7, 1925, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Ernest A. and Sybil (Tate) Brown. On April 16, 1948, Jean married James T. Mabra, and they had two sons: Dr. Darryl (Debra) Mabra and Darwin (Ronda) Mabra. Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that loved to be around family. Jean is survived by her two sons, seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews. Jean was

preceded in death by her parents, a brother Ernest H. Brown; two sisters, Eva Wilson, and Paulina Winburn; one niece,

Brenda Adams; one nephew Keith Brown. Service for Wilma Jean Mabra will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs, Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at 12-noon until time of service which will be at 1:00 pm with Bishop Ronald M. Logan officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff

Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements

entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

