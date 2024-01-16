Lyttle, David

Lyttle, David Tyrone

Lyttle, David T. age 68, of Dayton, born February 1, 1955, passed away Friday, January 12, 2024. Friends and Family may visit Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 2 pm until service at 2:30 pm. Service will be held at David's Cemetery Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton, OH 45429 followed by interment.

Arrangements entrusted to Glickler Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

