LYONS, Bobby

Bobby Eugene Lyons "Hillbilly" 55, of Springfield, passed away February 15, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 6, 1967, in Springfield, the son of Bobby and Norma Ernestine (Hall) Lyons Jr. Bobby was an avid biker, who loved his wife, children, family and his Harley. He loved spending time with his club brothers and sisters, "The Iron Misfits" and all of the clubs around. Wherever he went he knew somebody. Bobby also loved doing remodels, woodworking and just making something out of nothing. Bobby was also very happy to spoil his wife, Erica "Twitch". Whatever she wanted, he made it happen! He enjoyed going to Gatlinburg, TN with Erica twice a year and eating at his two favorite places, exploring the mountains and just getting away with her. Their life together was short but it was the best life they ever had. Survivors include his loving wife, Erica (Cantrell) Lyons; children, Michael Adams II, Christian Adams, Logan Lyons, Amanda Lyons, Dyllan Lyons, Amanda Cantrell, Nicole (Austan) Conley; fur babies, Presley Delila, Ruby, Stormy and Chloe; grandchildren, Michael, Ashton, Katilyn, Tristin, Jaisiah, Damion, Hunter, Madisyn, Nicole, Lucas, Lillian, Nickolas, Benjamin, Layla, Aurora, Lainey, Maddox, Amaya, Shade; fur baby, Bella; one sister, Lisa (Eric) Murray; several nieces and nephews and many special close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

