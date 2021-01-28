LYNN, Perry

LYNN, Jr., Perry A.



92, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary L., and his two sisters, Norma Cook and Lois Whiddon. He is



survived by his three children, Michael, Cynthia (Rex) and



Teresa.



A memorial service will be held at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home on Saturday,



January 30, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., for visiting family and friends, and a short service at 2 p.m. Condolences and more information at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

