Lynch, Randall C.



RANDALL C. "RANDY" LYNCH, 57, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly at Miami Valley Hospital on Sunday afternoon, December 17, 2023. He was born in Springfield on December 20,1965, the son of Carol V. (Hughes) and Paul McWilliams. He worked as an auto mechanic for many years. Randy is survived by his parents; sons, Justin Lynch and Steven (Tori) Lynch; grandchildren, Chloe, Lola, Ruby, Josh, and Oakley; and his beloved dogs, Ozzie and Roscoe. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Howard Lynch and Timothy Lavon Lynch. At Randy's request, no services will be observed. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com