Lynch, Fredric C



LYNCH, Fredric C., age 78, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023. Fredric retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Air Force after 26 years of service. He was the Emergency Management Director for the City of Corona California Fire Department and the Disaster Preparedness Coordinator at the University of California, Riverside. He attended Aldersgate United Methodist Church, was a member of Sherman Camp 93, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), serving as Camp Commander, Ohio Department Commander, National Council.



Fredric was preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Luetta Lynch. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara G.; brother, Donald T. Lynch of Morrow; sister-in-law, Diane (Rick) Weimer of Lebanon; niece, Lauren (Alex) Sargent; other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 10:30 AM Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 5464 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Mary Jo Yeakel officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 5-7 PM Wednesday. If desired, contributions may be made to SUVCW Charitable Foundation c/o James H. Houston, P.O. Box 386, Milford, OH 45150 or the American Battlefield Trust, P.O. Box 1761, Merrifeld, VA 22116 in Fredric's memory.



