Lynch, Edna

Lynch (Hamblin), Edna Y. "Bonnie"



Edna Yvonne "Bonnie" Lynch age 84 passed away Tuesday April 8, 2025. She was born October 10, 1940 in Hamilton to the late Hezkiah and Edna (Stout) Hamblin. Bonnie is survived by three children Paula (Greg) Campbell, Pamela (Leroy) Vickers, Penney Rauhuff; five grandchildren Dana (Rocky) Abbott, Andy (Melissa) Campbell, Aaron Campbell, Stacy (Gabe) Mills, Jesse (Tricia) Jones; nine grandchildren and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 45 years John Lynch, son John D. Lynch, and eleven siblings. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday April 14, 2025 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Gary Justice officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.eigelfuneralhome.com.



