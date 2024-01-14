Lundy, Suzannah "Suzy" Howard



LUNDY, Suzannah "Suzy" Howard, age 62, of Waynesville and formerly of Oregonia, passed away peacefully and with family at her side on Sunday, January 7, 2024.



Suzy founded, owned, and operated Kennel Des Les Anges, a kennel, dog training, and grooming business located in Waynesville. Her passion and love for dogs led her to a business that she grew and served so many clients and their beloved pets for the past ten years.



Early on, Suzy had a passion for horses and horse riding, which led her to meet and marry the love of her life, Dick Lundy, a world-class thoroughbred racehorse trainer. Suzy worked alongside her loving husband, Dick, as they traveled worldwide, training and racing some of the best thoroughbreds in the global horse racing industry.



Following her time in horse racing, Suzy continued her passion for working with and developing young dogs. Among others, she was fortunate to work with Fifi, the Doberman who made it to the final round at the Westminster Dog Show in 2011. Trail riding on horseback became Suzy's favorite hobby. She was an active volunteer working with the Dayton Dog Training Club and the Warren County Kennel Club. Suzy regularly attended the services of Faith Building Church, as she was moved spiritually by their Pastors and loving Church members.



Loving, caring, energetic, influential, and a mentor to many young people, Suzy was well-loved and respected by all who knew her. She loved animals her entire life and seemingly spoke their language when addressing their behavior, needs, or care. Over the years, she took in and cared for many dogs that were abused, neglected, or unable to be cared for in a variety of circumstances. In addition, she rehabbed and found loving homes for just as many dogs. Just as important, she connected to people and relationships, personally and professionally, through the care of animals.



Suzy loved her family and always made time for her nieces, nephews, and cousins in so many ways, as they knew how much she cared for them. And the staff who worked with Suzy at her kennel became her family as well, as she taught life skills, responsibility, hard work, and dependability through the care of the animals and facility. The connections Suzy made with her clients, their pets, and her staff became something she was proud of immensely.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Lundy, in 2019 and her parents, Hugh G. and Judith R. Howard. She is survived by her brother, Hugh "Chip" R. (Connie) Howard; aunt, Joan (Todd) Hayes; niece, Kathleen Howard; nephew, Matthew Howard; cousin, Katy Scearce and her son, Gavin Untersinger; and numerous extended family members, cousins, and dear friends.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1:00 - 2:30 PM on Saturday, January 27, at Faith Building Church in Lebanon. A Memorial Service will immediately follow the gathering at 2:30 PM on Saturday at the Church. Pastor Anthony Wade is officiating. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. If desired, contributions may be made to Faith Building Church, Old Friends, Inc. or SICSA. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.



