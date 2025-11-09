Luetta Haulman

HAULMAN, Luetta M.



Luetta M. Haulman age 102 of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 3, 2025, at her home. She was born the daughter of Calvin and Lille (Davis) Pencil on September 9, 1923, in North Hampton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard Haulman in 1988; daughters Ann Pence & Carol Haulman; grandson Ryan Pence; siblings Catherine Haulman, Charles Pencil, Albert Pencil, Velma Taber, Carol Rhonemus, Dean Pencil, Harley Pencil, Doug Pencil & Robert Pencil. Luetta is survived by 2 sons Larry (Sarah) Haulman & Jimmy (Donna) Haulman; grandchildren Jennifer Monnin, Jeffrey Haulman, Amy (Jeremy) Cundiff & Aaron Haulman; 6 great grandchildren; siblings Emma Johnson & Jerry (Ree) Pencil. Luetta was a caregiver to her daughter Carol until her death in 2019. She was a loving and caring mom, with a strong faith in God. She worked tirelessly for over twenty years as co-owner of Haulman Butcher Shop until her retirement in 1991. In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden, family cookouts & especially spending time with her family during the holidays. Friends & family may call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 11AM – 12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. where a funeral service will be held in her honor at Noon with Pastor Missy Potts officiating. Interment to follow in Enon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





