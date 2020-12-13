LUEHMANN, Marilyn Ann



84 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born November 4, 1936, in Jamestown, Ohio, to John Henry and Elinor (Dean) Thomas who preceded her in death, also preceding her were her beloved husband of 59 years, Gene Luehmann in 2016, sister Patricia Bowden three brothers Kim Steven Thomas, John Robert Thomas and Charles William Thomas. Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory two sons Scott Luehmann of Englewood, Glenn Luehmann of Miamisburg and daughter Chris (Rob) Flanagan of Marietta, PA; grandchildren Madalin (Kenneth) Feight, Audrey (Wesley) Hoover, Maxwell (Brooke) Luehmann, Neal Flanagan; great-grandchildren Brailyn, Bryson, Paisley, Eloise, Nolan, Aiden, Lucyonna and Emory; sister Polly (Jerry Folk) Thomas. Marilyn was a 1955 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School, 1958 graduate of Miami Valley School of Nursing, was a member of the MVH Nursing Alumni Association and worked as an RN from 1958 - 1979 and then cared for her son Scott. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, loved collecting antiques, and was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 precautions (please wear masks and practice social distancing), there will be a walk-through visitation, Monday, December 14, 2020, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm followed by a celebration of Marilyn's life at 2:00 pm with Pastor Steve Gettinger presiding. Private graveside services will be held at Polk Grove Cemetery where



Marilyn will be buried next to her beloved Gene. To leave a message, share a special memory or view her service, please visit: www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

