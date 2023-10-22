Luedeke, Denise Lynn "Denny"



beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2023, at the age of 69. Born on September 16, 1954, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Denny brought joy and warmth into the lives of those around her and will be deeply missed. Denny's love for nature was evident in her beautiful flower gardens. She found joy in bird watching, and feeding the local squirls, chipmunks, groundhogs in the backyard. Denny's passion for the outdoors also extended to fishing and camping. Denny was renowned for her baking skills. Her meals were delicious and could feed an army. Denny's talent in the kitchen was surpassed only by her warmth and hospitality, as she always made everyone feel welcome and loved. In her quiet moments, Denny liked to read. Denny was an excellent grandmother above all else. Her eyes would light up with joy at the mere mention of her grandchildren's names. Spending quality time with them, teaching them to bake or fish, and creating lasting memories meant the world to her. Their laughter and love brought immeasurable happiness to Denny's heart. Denny graduated from Greenhills High School in 1973. For over 26 years, Denny devoted her professional career to Howell Rescue Systems as an accountant. Her dedication, attention to detail, and unwavering work ethic made her an invaluable member of the team. Her colleagues regarded her with admiration and trusted her implicitly. Denny's contributions significantly impacted the company's success and left an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of working alongside her. Denny is survived by her loving husband, Steve Luedeke; daughter, Megan (Don) Grein of Troy, Ohio; Matt (Jen) Luedeke of Centerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Alex, Sebastian, Reid, and Isabella; brother, Jeff Winter of Dayton, Ohio. We invite family and friends to join us for the Memorial Service which will be held 10AM on Thursday, October 26 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering with a visitation to follow at the funeral home. Denny will be laid to rest at 11AM on Friday, October 27 at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Central Ohio Chapter, PO Box 29, Milford, OH 45150.



