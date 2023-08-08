Luebrecht, Anne V.



Anne V. Luebrecht, age 83 of Kettering, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at Soin Medical Center. She was born July 4, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Virginia Malone. Anne will be remembered for her compassionate and gentle nature. She loved cooking and hosting gatherings for her family. Anne put everyone's needs before her own and made everyone feel special. Anyone who knew her, loved her kind spirit. She cherished every moment with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. Anne is survived by her daughters, Victoria Mangan, Melissa Posey, Theresa Luebrecht; grandchildren, Krista, Joshua (Amanda), Kyle (Samantha), Alexa (Percy), Nicholas, Trey, Angela, and Noah; great grandchildren, Henry, Jackson, Logan, Elizah, Leo, Kasey, and one great granddaughter on the way. Anne also leaves to cherish her memory, her lifelong St. Elizabeth nursing school friends, as well as many loving relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Luebrecht; grandson, Justus Posey; and siblings, Mary Cleary, Jack Malone, and Norman Malone. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:00 pm at St. Albert The Great Catholic Church (3033 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH 45429). The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



