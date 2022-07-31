LUDWIG, Gary



Gary Ludwig, 86, passed away July 22, 2022, at home in Phoenix, AZ. He leaves behind his wife, Karen Ludwig, daughter Beth Streeter, son and daughter-in-law Dr. Bryan and Elisabeth Ludwig, three grandchildren, Simon Streeter, Zachary Ludwig and Julia Ludwig.



Gary was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He attended Northwestern University for two years then graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering. He was called up for service in the Air Force and served for 4 years. He then transferred to civilian side and began work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in R and D. He went on to get his MBA at the Ohio State University. Gary retired at the Senior Executive Service level in 1994, and he spent his retired years traveling with Karen. He will be remembered always.



Memorial services will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery on August 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary Ludwig's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.

