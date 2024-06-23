Lude, Gregory A. "Greg"



Gregory A. "Greg" Lude, age 71, passed away on June 13, 2024. He was born March 17, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of Marjorie (Colling) and Frank Lude. He was the husband of Barbara (Quick) Lude for 41 years. They have a son, Bryan. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Cosgrove and her husband Jimmy; 1 nephew, Brad and his wife Anne; and niece Leah and her husband Mike, their daughters Emmaline and Ellerie; brother-in-law Jeff Quick.



Greg and Barb met in Honolulu, Hawaii on Thanksgiving Day 1981. They moved to Kettering and Married on November 27, 1982. Greg was a Navy veteran, serving on cruise U.S.S. Oklahoma during the Vietnam era. He graduated from Wright State University with an Electrical Engineering degree, later working at D.E.S.C. base.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Moraine Heights Baptist Church or Hope Rising, formally known as Miami Valley Women's Center. "God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him will not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16 KJV. Aloha Greg!



Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Moraine Heights Baptist Church, 5661 Munger Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45459.



